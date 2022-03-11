The Dolphins are reportedly consigned to the fact that they will not be obtaining Cameron Munster's signature, with the Origin representative set to stay on with the Storm beyond the end of the 2022 season.

Following comments made last year that the Rockhampton playmaker held a desire to link up with expansion coach Wayne Bennett at clubland, the rumour mill was wound into a frenzy.

However, with Munster now under new manager, Braith Anasta, there remains a consensus view that the 27-year-old will continue his purple reign.

According to Brent Read of The Daily Telegraph, a deal for the, at times, controversial half could well be agreed upon shortly.

“Melbourne already had an offer on the table to Cameron Munster, but it hasn’t gone anywhere because he was sorting out his management,” Read stated on Triple M radio.

“Now that he has sorted out Braith Anasta as his manager, I think that will step up now."

Irrespective of past troubles and previous suggestions a return to the Sunshine State could be on the cards, Read was of the belief that the dual Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year was keen to add to his legacy in Melbourne.

“I think Cameron Munster wants to stay down there and they want to keep him. In fact, they want to keep all those guys, particularly the big ones, Munster, Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes," the scribe continued.

“I believe they are talking to all those guys about extensions right now. Munster’s is the most progressed and now that he has got Braith on board I think that will get resolved pretty quickly.

“He wants to stay and they want to keep him. They know how valuable he is and it was just a matter of getting a manager there to help the process."

With a Munster homecoming creeping further away from eventuating, the Dolphins net for star talent will need to be re-cast.

But with a pair of high-profile players still reportedly on their shopping list, it is clear that moods haven't been dampened in Redcliffe.

“I think Kalyn Ponga and Harry Grant are the big ones they are after at the moment. Those are the two guys that they desperately want," Read said of the Dolphins' narrowed sights.

Still, with the prospect of Ponga's contractual situation to remain a talking point for much of this season, Bennett and his recruitment staff will need to bide their time in Read's eyes.

“I don’t think the Kalyn situation is going to be resolved any time soon because my sense is that while Kalyn is publicly saying, “I am committed to Newcastle and I want to win a competition down here”, there won’t be any rush to take up that option," Read added.

“It is going to be a matter of months so the Ponga thing is going to drag on and while that is dragging on the Dolphins are hamstrung because they want to keep money in case they get Kalyn.

“They are very keen on Harry Grant as well the Dolphins and Jahrome Hughes. Munster is not as high on the hit list as Ponga, Hughes and Grant.”

Munster and Melbourne are set to commence their 2022 season when they travel to face Wests at CommBank Stadium this Sunday.

For Ponga and the Knights, their topsy-turvy off-season is set to finally draw to a close when they run out on the SCG to do battle with the Roosters on Saturday afternoon.