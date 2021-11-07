Peter O'Sullivan's move from the New Zealand Warriors to the Dolphins is set to prevent the NRL's newest club from poaching players from a second club.

Wayne Bennett's old South Sydney Rabbitohs' contract has already prevented the Dolphins from taking players from the Rabbitohs for a period of time.

While that time period is less than certain, it means the Rabbitohs will, at the very least, have a chance to sign any and all off-contract players before the Dolphins are allowed to speak to them.

While recruitment boss O'Sullivan didn't have a similar clause in his contract with the Warriors, The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the two clubs have entered into something of a friendly agreement.

It means O'Sullivan's Dolphins will avoid speaking to any off-contract Warriors' players in the short-term. It's understood the agreement has come about because O'Sullivan has inside knowledge on the Warriors' salary cap situation and will refuse to use that to his and the new club's advantage.

That also will mean the Dolphins have just 14 clubs' players to speak to, although at this stage the Warriors and Rabbitohs are two of the best-off when it comes to number of players off-contract at the end of 2022.

The Warriors' main point of decision will be in the halves, with Chanel Harris-Tavita and Kodi Nikorima both off-contract. While Nikorima seems destined to leave the club, that isn't so clear for Harris-Tavita, who will test the market ahead of the Warriors making a decision around him after a set number of games next season.

Also off-contract is Wayde Egan, Marcelo Montoya and Jack Murchie, while Matthew Lodge has a player option in his favour meaning he is also technically free to negotiate with other clubs from the now passed November 1 deadline.

At the Rabbitohs, Cody Walker has now been re-signed, meaning Josh Mansour and Jaxson Paulo headline their off-contract list. Zane Bijorac has a promising future, while Taane Milne, Anthony Milford and Michael Chee-Kam are also all off-contract.