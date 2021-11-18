The Dolphins are yet to make their first official signing ahead of joining the NRL in 2023, but a poaching raid on the Brisbane Broncos might headline it when they do.

It had been reported just a fortnight ago that a man earmarked as a future club and state captain, Patrick Carrigan had knocked back a two-year extension at Red Hill.

It has also been reported that Selwyn Cobbo was a priority on the Broncos' radar for a long-term extension although his current deal doesn't finish until 2023.

Jamayne Isaako also could shape as a priority for the Broncos given the ferocity he burst onto the NRL scene with, even if that form has now dropped off.

But the Broncos may face an uphill battle to retain the trio, with reports suggesting The Dolphins have held talks with all three players, according to The Courier Mail.

Cobbo isn't allowed to talk to the Dolphins officially yet under the terms of his Broncos' deal, with the Broncos having exclusive rights to the rising star until November 1, 2022.

His manager Tas Bartlett however, confirmed to the publication that the Dolphins would be interested.

“The Dolphins have indicated they would be keen to talk to Selwyn when the time is right,” said Cobbo’s manager Tas Bartlett of PSM.

“Selwyn is contracted to the Broncos until 2023, so Brisbane have a year’s headstart and we will be giving the Broncos every opportunity to extend Selwyn on his current deal.

“His preference is to stay at the Broncos, he was a Broncos fan as a kid so he is living out his dream."

Current reports suggest Brisbane may win the battle for Carrigan too, despite the fact he reportedly knocked back a contract extension.

Carrigan would be the ideal signing for the Dolphins, who are chasing local Queensland talent that can be the face of the new club for years to come.

Brisbane will be desperate to hang onto Carrigan for much the same reason though, the forward having sat out most of the 2021 season following a knee injury.

The Broncos are understood to have revised the contract offer for Carrigan to around $500,000 per season.

It's understood Isaako may be the most likely to head to the Dolphins.

Seemingly out of favour in the Broncos' setup under Kevin Walters, the former boom rookie has never refound the form of his debut season.

The Broncos, with the likes of Cobbo coming through, and with the signature of Brenko Lee, will have plenty of options in the back line which may make it tougher for Isaako to claim a spot on the wing.

He is no chance of playing fullback thanks to the emergence of Tesi Niu at the back end of 2021, who will have ample opportunity to turn the number one jersey at Red Hill into his own this season.

Isaako has also previously been coached by Bennett, who handed him his debut in 2017.

It could be enough to see the outside back switch allegiances to Redcliffe in the coming weeks as one of the club's first signings for 2023.