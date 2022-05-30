Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins have reportedly landed their next key signing, with Ryan Matterson committing to the club on a new contract.

Matterson's recent form and New South Wales State of Origin inclusion have made him one of the most heavily pursued free agents in the game, with the Parramatta star off-contract at the end of 2022.

After indifferent form during 2021, Matterson has made significant leaps forward in 2022, transitioning into a middle forward off the bench for coach Brad Arthur.

A constant force for the Eels, Matterson has been averaging around 180 metres per game since the switch.

It had not only Parramatta interested in re-signing him, but the Dolphins, Canterbury Bulldogs and Newcastle Knights - as well as potentially up to three other clubs - wanting to claim his signature for 2023 and beyond.

But according to Wide World of Sports, the deal has now been done with the Redcliffe-based expansion side for 2023, and will come as one of the club's biggest scores yet.

The Dolphins have struggled thus far to recruit, and are still lacking a starting spine, however, Matterson will round out a strong starting forward pack where he will join props Mark Nicholls and Jesse Bromwich, second rowers Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi, and other forwards Ray Stone, Tom Gilbert, JJ Collins and Connelly Lemuelu.

He would also be the club's 15th signing, taking them to exactly half of their squad being secured for the inaugural 2023 season, with NRL rules stating that the Dolphins - and every other club - must have 24 of their top 30 signed by the first Monday in November.

According to the report, Matterson is also likely to captain the Dolphins in their inaugural season, and, at only 27-years-old, could turn into a centrepiece to build the club around for the next five years.

It's unclear at this stage how long the deal may be for.

The signing will come as another blow for the Eels, who have already lost Reed Mahoney (Canterbury Bulldogs), Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers) and Ray Stone (Dolphins) for the 2023 season.