As The Dolphins look to freshen up their roster for next season, they have recruited one of the best young forwards in the competition.

Arriving from the North Queensland Cowboys, The Dolphins has recruited Kulikefu Finefeuiaki after months of rumours linking him to the club.

Finefeuiaki will arrive at the club at the end of the year until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season and is the second signing for next season following Wests Tigers winger Junior Tupou.

“We are very excited to have Kuli join the Dolphins for the next three seasons, starting in 2025,” said Dolphins CEO Terry Reader.

“The Dolphins have always said that recruitment was not just about year one and that we would take our time to build the squad and gain in strength with the right players."

An Ipswich Jets product, the second-rower has played 19 matches for the Cowboys to date and has represented the Under-19s QLD team in 2022.

"We have already shown results that underline that growing depth in the squad this season and this is another great step for the club as we move forward," Reader added.

“Kuli is also another example of a kid from south-east Queensland having the opportunity to come home to play NRL near his friends and family.”

According to previous reports from News Corp, it is understood that the deal is believed to be worth around $800,000 per year, while the Cowboys were only willing to offer in the ballpark of $600,000 per year.

The Dolphins will lose Jesse Bromwich (retirement) at the end of next season but currently have ten more players off-contract at the end of 2024.

The list includes Euan Aitken, Kurt Donoghoe, Edrick Lee, Anthony Milford, Kodi Nikorima, Tesi Niu, Ray Stone, Valynce Te Whare, Jarrod Wallace, and James Walsh.