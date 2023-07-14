The Dolphins have confirmed key player Jeremy Marshall-King is battling a shoulder injury.

The hooker has been a critical part of the Dolphins' charge during their inaugural season, but has played just a single game since Round 15 as he battles an AC joint injury.

Originally sufferign the injury against the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 15 - which was the first time he failed to play 80 minutes since Round 2 - Marshall-King missed the Round 17 clash with the Parramatta Eels after a bye in Round 16.

He returned in Round 18 for the local derby against the Brisbane Broncos and, in what was seemingly a positive sign, he made it through the 80 minutes.

Coach Wayne Bennett said post-game however that the hooker's season could be over thanks to the reoccurence of the injury.

“He did (make a difference) but he's still got a bit of a shoulder problem there so I don't know how long we'll have him back for," Bennett said at the time.

“Looks like it might be a bit ongoing that one. He's a wonderful player and we probably got him at about 75 per cent tonight.

“We'll probably have to go the rest of the season without him.”

The Dolphins refused to confirm that in their report, instead listing him as TBC for a return - he has not been named to face the Penrith Panthers this Sunday, but with the club still in the finals mix, they are unlikely to simply not play Marshall-King if there is a chance he can get back onto the field.

The side sit in 12th spot, but are only two points out of the top eight with a bye remaining - they would likely need to win four of their last seven to have a chance of qualifying for September action in their first season.

Harrison Graham will start in his absence this weekend.

The Dolphins have also confirmed Brenko Lee is still sidelined indefinitely as he battles an ankle problem.

Wayne Bennett's side otherwise have a clean bill of health, with the only other player on the injured list being Tom Gilbert, whose season is over after a shoulder injury sustained in State of Origin Game 1 for Queensland.