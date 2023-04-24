The Dolphins are remaining confident they can snag the signature of Canberra star Jack Wighton, but have admitted they're not entering into a "bidding war" for the 30-year-old.

Wighton is reportedly being chased by both the Dolphins and Rabbitohs, while the Raiders remain keen to keep their star.

The free agent has already met with Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett, with the club eager to lure a big name after a strong start to their inaugural season, winning five of their opening eight games.

Speaking on SENZ Afternoons, Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said the club wasn't interested in being in a bidding war for Wighton, but felt confident in their offer.

“I think the key there is we are not in a bidding war, our team has always been about, if you like, we didn't want to get carried away with any player,” Reader said.

“We set up our team, our structure and the people we brought in, it wasn't about getting carried away because if you get it wrong with the salary cap and everything that's happened, we think we're in a good position because we didn't get carried away paying more then we needed to for any player and I think Jack is a good example of that.

“We've been able to put a pitch to him, we did meet with him last week and we've put what we think is fair, he had a way to look at it now because he can touch and feel it now that he's seen it.”

Wighton, who made his debut for the Raiders in 2012, has reportedly attracted an offer in excess of $4 million for four years to remain with Canberra.

“I think you'll see we'll just have to sit there now and wait; he'll make a decision but we're pretty confident about what we put in front of him,” Reader added.

“More importantly, he's had a chance to look at things, now we just have to wait, there's no bidding war, we put that (offer) in front of him and we'll see what happens.

“We're always confident and I think what happened yesterday proves that.”