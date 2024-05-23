The Dolphins have confirmed they have extended the contract of workhorse forward Ray Stone for an extra two seasons.

Initially off-contract at the end of the season, Stone will remain at The Dolphins until the conclusion of the 2026 NRL season, inking a two-year contract.

Stone, 26, has quickly become a vital piece to the club's forward pack and has recently been sharing the starting lock duties with Max Plath.

Moving to Redcliffe from the Parramatta Eels, Stone has only missed one match this season and will be helping to guide them to their first finals series in history later this season.

“I am very happy to have signed a new deal with the Dolphins,” Stone said.

“My family have enjoyed the move to Queensland, and I am pleased at what we are building here on the field at the club.

“I am excited about what this team could do over the next few years.”

“Ray has been one of the real quiet achievers of our entry to the NRL,” added the club's Chief Executive Terry Reader.

“He has been a cornerstone of what we are trying to build here in the way he goes about his business with a minimum amount of fuss but with a maximum amount of effectiveness.

"Ray turns up and puts his absolute best onto the training paddock at every session and onto the field in every game.

“That is why his teammates love playing with him, and his coaches love coaching him.”