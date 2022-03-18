The Dolphins are reportedly in the midst of an attempt to have Penrith Panthers' coach Cameron Ciraldo move to Redcliffe for 2023.

Ciraldo has long been rated as one of the assistants most likely to springboard into an NRL gig in the coming years.

He was heavily linked with the Wests Tigers last year before deciding to stay at the Penrith Panthers, while his name has also been mentioned in reference to other coaching jobs at clubs where first-grade mentors have come under plenty of pressure.

According to Fox Sports, Bennett wants to have a succession plan in place for when his deal expires at the Dolphins, with his deal - which goes until the end of the 2025 season - likely to be the last of his career.

In a similar way to his time at South Sydney when Jason Demetriou was ready to take over, Bennett doesn't want to leave the club without an established option.

It's unclear if Ciraldo would abandon his post at the Panthers, however, a role at Redcliffe under Bennett must be enticing for Ciraldo, who filled in as interim coach at Penrith during 2018 for six games, and also coached Italy during 2016 and 2017.

Forced into retirement from his playing career at the end of 2013 thanks to injury after just 94 games, the former Shark, Knight and Panther started his apprenticeship with the clipboard under Trent Barrett during 2014 in the NYC set up, before being promoted to head coach in 2015.

He won the grand final in his first year as head coach, before claiming the minor premiership in 2016 and losing the grand final.

He was named NYC coach of the year in both 2015 and 2016, before becoming an assistant in the NRL system - a role he has held ever since.

Ciraldo is known for his defensive systems as a coach and it's undoubtedly a skill Bennett will want on his own coaching staff, with the club also being linked to other high profile Queensland-based options as Bennett's first assistant over the past four months.