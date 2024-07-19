The Dolphins have confirmed Euan Aitken's season is likely over, although there is a glimmer of hope for a return if the club make a run through the finals.

Aitken was taken from the field during last weekend's win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Redcliffe, and the club confirmed on Thursday evening that he had undergone a successful surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

The injury is likely to carry a recovery timeline of between three and four months. With just eight weeks remaining in the regular season, it leaves a glimmer of hope Aitken, if he has an ahead-of-schedule recovery, to return during the finals, but club head of performance Jeremy Hickmans was upfront that Aitken's season is likely over.

"Losing Euan is a blow because he has had a great season" Hickmans said in the club's weekly medical update.

"The surgery went very well and it generally has a recovery time of three to four months.

"With that timeframe it seems unlikely that Euan will play for the Dolphins again this year."

It also could mean Aitken's time as a Dolphin is over, with the centre and second-rower unsigned by the club for next year and all speculation pointing towards him following Wayne Bennett to the Rabbitohs where he could slot in across multiple rolls.

The move would enable Aitken to return to Sydney, where he hasn't been based since he left the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Dolphins have also confirmed both Origin representatives - Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Felise Kaufusi - are aiming to back up on Sunday, but a decision won't be made until after Saturday's captain's run.

The Dolphins clash with the Penrith Panthers on Sunday afternoon, with kick-off set down for 2pm (AEST).