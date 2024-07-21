The Dolphins are set to retain Tevita Pangai Junior at the club beyond the end of the 2024 NRL season.

The forward retired from rugby league at the back-end of the 2023 season to take up a career in boxing after struggling during his stint at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

That retirement lasted less than 12 months though, with Pangai Junior - a former one-time State of Origin player after being a surprise selection for Brad Fittler last year - returning with the Dolphins.

That came after games in the QLD Cup, and links to the Brisbane Broncos where he was at one point pictured at training.

His contract with the Dolphins was unsurprisingly only a single season, with the forward looking for a new home come the start of 2025.

However, News Corp are now reporting that he may not need to relocate at all. Pangai Junior has been very clear on his dislike for Sydney, and it's likely that he would stop playing before he moved back to the Harbour city.

There was some speculation the Melbourne Storm were interested in him at one point though, while it's unclear whether any of the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans or North Queensland Cowboys - the other Queensland clubs - would make a play for him.

What is clear though is that the Dolphins will aim to lock down his services for the 2025 season.

“We'll be doing everything possible to keep him," club CEO Terry Reader told the publication.

The Dolphins still have plenty of spots available for next year, although still have decisions to make on the futures of players like Euan Aitken, Anthony Milford, Kodi Nikorima and Tesi Niu who are all unsigned for next year, with the club adding Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Junior Tupou, while Jesse Bromwich will retire, and Jarrod Wallace has moved to the Catalans Dragons, effective immediately.