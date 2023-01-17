Judah Rimbu, Rodrick Tai, Sherwin Tanabi and Emmanuel Waine have all landed train and trial deals at the Dolphins.

The quartet have spent time in the Papua New Guinea Hunters side who play in the QLD Cup, while Tai, Tanabi and Waine were all part of the Kumuls side who contested the Rugby League World Cup.

The national team made it out of the group stage at the tournament before falling to tournament hosts England in the quarter-finals.

The quartet are the first in a new agreement between the two clubs which will see a number of Papua New Guinean-based players train with the Dolphins each off-season on train and trial deals.

All of those players then have the chance to go ahead and fight for positions on the Dolphins' NRL roster, either by way of a development deal or a Top 30 contract.

The deal links the two clubs, while the Dolphins also have commitments to their own QLD Cup club and the Central Queenaland Capras, who will act as the NRL expansion outfit's second feeder club.

All four players will undoubtedly benefit from time under Wayne Bennett, with the overall aim of the program to land more Papua New Guinean players spots in the NRL.

Hunters CEO Scott Barker said he was excited by the opportunity.

“This is a unique and exciting opportunity for some of our players to get elite level coaching and take their game to the next level,” Barker said in a Dolphins' club statement.

“We're extremely thankful to be working so closely with the Dolphins NRL team and hopefully this is the first step to seeing more Papua New Guineans competing in the NRL.”

The Dolphins still have a number of spots remaining in their Top 30 as they prepare for their opening fixture against the Sydney Roosters on Sunday, March 5.