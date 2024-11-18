The Dolphins have confirmed their development list for the 2025 NRL season as they started their pre-season training for next year earlier this week.

The five players on the club's development list next season have been named as Aublix Tawha, Elijah Rasmussen, Ryan Jackson, Tevita Naufahu and Lewis Symonds.

In his first professional NRL contract, Tawha joins the full-time squad after impressive showings for the Redcliffe Dolphins in the QLD Cup competition this year after spending time in the Canberra Raiders pathways system.

“Aublix's strong performances this year have earned him that spot on the development list and we are excited about what kind of a player he could progress into,” said Dolphins' chief executive Terry Reader.

Announced at the same time as Tawha earlier this year, Elijah Rasmussen will also be on a development contract before being promoted to the Top 30 roster for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

An exciting young front-rower, he found himself at the club after being spotted in a Maori Tournament in Rotura, New Zealand, and would then move to Australia.

This year, he has been a standout for the Redcliffe Dolphins U19s Mal Meninga Cup team and helped guide them to the preliminary final.

A member of the U19s QLD Maroons team in 2023, Ryan Jackson plays as a front-rower and has made 34 career QLD Cup appearances to date, with 18 of them coming this season.

Only 20, Jackson has come through the Dolphins pathways system and will be eager to learn off the likes of QLD Maroons duo Thomas Flegler and Tom Gilbert.

The last two players signed on developmental contracts are second-rower and U19s QLD Maroons representative Lewis Symonds and centre Tavita Naufahu.

One of the nominees for the Mal Meninga Cup 'Weapon of the Year', Naufahu is one of the club's best up-and-coming prospects and was a standout in the Queensland U19s competition.

Dolphins Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

2. Jack Bostock

3. Jake Averillo

4. Herbie Farnworth

5. Jamayne Isaako

6. Kodi Nikorima

7. Isaiya Katoa

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Jeremy Marshall-King

10. Thomas Flegler

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Tom Gilbert

13. Max Plath

Interchange

14. Sean O'Sullivan

15. Mark Nicholls

16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

17. Ray Stone

Rest of squad

18. Junior Tupou

19. Oryn Keeley

20. Harrison Graham

21. Kenneath Bromwich

22. Connelly Lemuelu

23. Josh Kerr

24. Trai Fuller

25. Mason Teague

26. Max Feagai

27. Kurt Donoghoe

28. Michael Waqa

29. James Walsh

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Elijah Rasmussen

2. Aublix Tawha

3. Ryan Jackson

4. Lewis Symonds

5. Tevita Naufahu