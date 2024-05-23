The Dolphins have announced that they have signed exciting young front-rower Elijah Rasmussen.

Currently, in the club's Academy pathways system, Rasmussen has agreed to a three-year contract with The Dolphins, which will see him join the club's development list for the 2025 NRL season.

Still a teenager, the impressive forward found himself at the club after being spotted in a Maori Tournament in Rotura, New Zealand, and would then move to Australia.

This season, he has been a standout for the Redcliffe Dolphins U19s Mal Meninga Cup team and helped guide them to the preliminary final.

“Elijah is a great example of exactly how our Academy pathways are designed to work,” said Dolphins' chief executive Terry Reader.

“He was identified while playing in a junior tournament so we put him under the tutelage of our Academy coaches, who are led by Kurt Richards.

“Now Elijah is at the point where he has progressed to the NRL system, which is underlining that our Pathways system may be young, but is already bearing fruit.”

It is understood that he will join The Dolphins NRL squad in November later this year.