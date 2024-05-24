Following the signing of front-rower Elijah Rasmussen on a three-year contract, The Dolphins have announced the signature of another junior.

Impressing in the QLD Cup with the Redcliffe Dolphins, second-rower Aublix Tawha will join The Dolphins' full-time squad later this season in November.

Also able to play in the centres, the 24-year-old joined the Redcliffe Dolphins QLD Cup team last year after spending time in the Canberra Raiders pathways system.

In eight appearances this season, he has scored five tries, provided one try assist, made 16 tackle busts and three line-breaks, made 222 total tackles and averaged 91 running metres per game.

While the club confirmed he will join the full-time NRL squad later this year, it is currently unknown what type of contract he has agreed to.