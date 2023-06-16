The Dolphins are reportedly angling to gain an early release for Josh Kerr to join the club immediately.

The St George Illawarra Dragons prop has already signed a deal with the Dolphins to move to the club in 2024 and 2025, but the Redcliffe-based outfit are now reportedly pursuing an immediate move, according to News Corp.

Kerr has played in all 14 games for the Dragons this year despite signing away his future, featuring prominently off the bench for the club in the middle third.

Despite limited minutes, his impact for the struggling Red V has been unquestionable, with the forward averaging 93 metres per contest and adding 18 offloads.

His footwork and ball playing were key reasons behind former Dragons coach Wayne Bennett picking him up, with the Dolphins seeing him as a vital part of their middle rotation next year after the signing.

Kerr joins Herbie Farnworth and Thomas Flegler as the key signings already made for the Dolphins in 2024.

The Dolphins want Kerr now to help fix their injury issues with Jarrod Wallace and Tom Gilbert sidelined. His signature would complete the Top 30 squad well before the August 1 deadline.

As it stands, the Dragons have made no comment on their potential desire to release Kerr, although have enough depth in the middle to cover if they do let him go, with the Molo brothers, Jaiyden Hunt, Jack de Belin, Toby Couchman, Nick Lui-Toso, Zane Musgrove, utility Jack Bird and recent signing Viliami Fifita all among the Top 30 and able to fill the positions.

Given Kerr won't be at the club next year, the Dragons could begin to throw time to players like Couchman and Hunt, as well as Fifita, while also forward paying some salary as the club prepares for Shane Flanagan to arrive at the end of this season.