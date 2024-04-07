Terry Reader, CEO of The Dolphins, has revealed the secrets behind the club's success this season and the main difference from last season.

After a disappointing loss to the North Queensland Cowboys (43-18) to begin the season, the team have won three straight games against the Dragons and Titans before defeating Wests Tigers on the weekend.

Reader stated that the turning point for the club has been their recruitment drive throughout the off-season.

The club have been able to recruit Herbie Farnworth (Broncos), Thomas Flegler (Broncos) and Jake Averillo (Bulldogs), all of whom have played a critical role in the team's good start to the season.

"I think the biggest difference this year is we have options. The one thing we had in '23 is we probably didn't have as much depth as we would have liked,” Reader told Breakfast with Pat and Heals.

“We played well under the salary cap… and if we had to wait for the right players we did, and then coming into this season we've got depth and we've actually had to leave people that would usually be starting in most first grade sides out.

“We always said we had to wait… we've still got salary cap space and we're in a really good position over the next few years with our cap to invest more.”

“Wayne wasn't happy with how a few things so he pulled the trigger and made some changes and obviously the team's gone very well ever since,” Reader continued.

“There's a lot to be excited about as a Dolphins fan, that's for sure.”