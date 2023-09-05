Dolphins centre Euan Aitken is reportedly being offered to several clubs, with an early departure from the club considered likely.

After The Dolphins granted Brenko Lee an early release to leave the club and allow him to join the Super League, Euan Aitken is looking likely to follow in his footsteps and become the newest NRL player to make the move overseas.

The 28-year-old has been offered to a plethora of clubs within the past week, and the Catalans Dragons have emerged as the front-runner for his services, per Rugby League Live.

The publication has also reported that the Catalans Dragons have already tabled a sizeable offer for Aitken and are thought to be the only club to make an offer so far. However, other clubs are considering the idea to table an offer.

The arrival of Jake Averillo and Herbie Farnworth to The Dolphins next season has opened up the opportunity for him to move on due to his future at the club becoming uncertain because of the depth of outside backs they have on their roster.

Aitken joined The Dolphins this season after a two-year stint with the New Zealand Warriors (35 games) and has previously played for the Dragons, where he spent the majority of his career, amassing 121 games and 156 points across six seasons between 2015 and 2020. He has also represented Scotland five times since 2016.