Despite drastic roster-based overhauls across the past 24 months, Canterbury appears far from content with their current squad as well as their recent output.

Although the likes of Tevita Pangai Junior, Brent Naden and Josh Addo-Carr, amongst others, have made their way to Belmore of late, Trent Barrett's pack has failed to hit the heights set by optimists, instead, sinking further into the quagmire at the table's foot.

Having fallen by a 16-6 margin to fellow cellar-dwellers Newcastle to commence Magic Round on Friday, the boys from Bankstown still seem bereft of answers and content to carry passengers throughout their contests.

Still, following reports that recent imports Matt Dufty and Paul Vaughan could well be sent packing, as well as South Sydney winger Jaxson Paulo sitting on their shopping list, the Berries look set to be both wheeling and dealing again this off-season.

According to reports from Brent Read on Triple M, both ex-Dragons in Dufty and Vaughan are being pursued by Super League clubs.

Speaking to listeners of the FM station, Read claimed that the back and forward may soon be packing their bags and heading north.

“Matt Dufty is on the radar of Warrington,” the veteran scribe stated.

“They have had a couple of chats with him. I spoke to his manager Clint Schifcofske this morning. There is a good chance he will be in the Super League next year. He hasn’t got an offer on the table from the Dogs.

“I think Clint thinks it will be a good move, he will thrive over there. They have had a couple of conversations so I think it will move pretty quickly.

“Paul Vaughan is another guy who doesn’t have a contract at the end of this year. Again, he doesn’t have a place to go in the NRL and Wigan is looking at him so he may be in the Super League next year alongside Matt Dufty. A bloke playing good football and he’d thrive over there.”

Without a deal to remain on under Jason Demetriou into the future, 2022 seems likely to be Paulo's last at Redfern.

And while overtures to lure the 22-year-old to Parramatta are said to have been made within the last month, Read was content to connect Canterbury with the Takapuna-born back.

“There is a bit of mail doing the rounds that the Dogs are interested in signing Jaxson Paulo,” Read added.

“I think they’ve had some talks. They haven’t progressed at this stage to the point where he has signed but they’re looking at him and he is on their radar.”

Paulo has made 30 appearances and scored 14 tries since first pulling on the cardinal and myrtle in 2020.

Should Paulo make the trip across the Harbour City, the youngster would become the third Rabbitoh in as many years to do so, coming fresh off the heels of Corey Allan and Braidon Burns' own defections to the Dogs.

Although an ability to continue adding to their youthful roster will be seen as a net positive for those in blue and white, further reports suggest that the club's inability to win on-field could cost them a prized import.

As written by Phil Rothfield of The Daily Telegraph, the battered Bulldogs may run the risk of losing Matt Burton's services should a steely resolve fail to be found across their remaining fixtures this season.

Despite inking a two-year agreement to become a Bulldog after Penrith's premiership success last October, the helmeted Burton could opt out of the final year of his $1 million deal.

With Rothfield claiming the talented import holds an option on said contract, and the Dogs losing air due to a salary cap squeeze, the Dubbo-born bolter could well be heading for the exit as quickly as he came in the front door.