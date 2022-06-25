Brad Fittler has made no apologies for mass change to the New South Wales Blues' side for Game 2 of the State of Origin series in Perth this evening.

The under fire coach of the men in sky blue made sweeping changes to his 22-man squad for the trip to Perth after a disappointing loss during the series-opener in Sydney.

All up, seven players were dropped from the squad for the opening game of the series, with a number of those changes being in the 17 itself, who were well-beaten by the Maroons, although it didn't show in what was a narrow result on the final scoreboard.

Despite that, Fittler decided to shake things up as the state look to keep the series alive for a potential decider in Brisbane in a few weeks time.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday at a pre-match press conference attended by both states, Fittler said he made no apologies for sweeping changes.

"I've got to pick a team that's going to win and I make no apologies for that," he said.

"It's been a great week of training and I feel like we've made some good decisions."

Fittler elaborated that the changes were about reacting, and making things happen, suggesting that losing the first game didn't mean anything.

"We reacted," he said when asked about whether the team had learnt from their Game 1 loss in 2019, and what they had carried into this experience.

"I think we went away and noted that we could do some things better. We've trained accordingly but it gives you no guarantees.

"We need to make it happen, just because you lost the first one doesn't mean anything."

Fittler's Blues will look to keep the series alive this evening with kick-off set for 7:55pm (AEST) - 5:55pm (AWST) at Optus Stadium in Perth.