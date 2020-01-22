A disturbing video has emerged showing Wests Tigers’ Josh Reynolds verbally abusing a woman.

The vision was obtained by Fox Sports and shows Reynolds yelling at the woman while she films him.

“Give me my phone, where the f*** is it?” he screams. The woman then sniffs and says “I don’t even know, Josh.”

Reynolds continues: “Get out of my house. I want you out now. I want you out now or I’m going to f***ing flip it. I swear to god I’m going to flip it,” he says pointing and shirtless.

“Why, what did I do?” the woman responds.

Reynolds continues: “You f***ing stormed into me like I’m a f***ing convict you f***ing piece of s***.

The Wests Tigers released the following statement on the matter.



“Wests Tigers are aware of a video circulating on social media of Josh Reynolds.

“Both Josh and Wests Tigers have previously alerted NSW Police and the NRL Integrity Unit as to this matter and will continue to work closely with them as required.

“As the subject matter is presently before the courts, Wests Tigers will be making no further comment.”