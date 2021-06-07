Zero Digital Media is a 24/7 Australian sporting news agency, creating world class digital content as well as producing premium sports content to clients around the world.

We have an exciting vacancy for a junior to mid-level digital content editor to lead content generation across Zero Digital’s rugby league (NRL) platform, Zero Tackle.

The successful candidate will be responsible for coordinating the rugby league content schedule across our website and social media, as well as producing world-class, authentic rugby league news and popular culture stories.

Find more information about Zero Tackle’s Editor role on LinkedIn.