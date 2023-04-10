Newcastle Knights captain Jayden Brailey has received devastating news regarding his knee injury against the Warriors on Sunday night.

At first glance, it seemed that Brailey had suffered a suspected meniscus injury, however, scans have now revealed that he has suffered a ruptured ACL and torn meniscus in his right knee.

Confirmed by the Knights it is a massive loss to the club but an even bigger setback for Brailey, who has previously suffered the same exact injury.

The injury will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

The hooker has been plagued with injuries and has only managed 38 NRL games in the past four years, with 23 of them coming in 2021.

Utility Kurt Mann is the likely replacement, whilst the Knights will also welcome back Tyson Gamble this weekend from his mandatory 11-day standdown after enduring a concussion against the Panthers two weeks ago.

The Knights have confirmed the injury to Brailey and informed media that they will be kept informed of the next steps once they are determined and appropriate to share.