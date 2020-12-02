Roosters superstar James Tedesco is set to sign a new three-year deal to remain in Bondi, pocketing $3.3 million during the length of the fresh contract, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Chooks look set at the No.1 for the next decade with Tedesco signing on for the future while the club officially announced highly-touted teenager Joseph Suaalii’s arrival from South Sydney.

Tedesco is set to mentor the 17-year-old as the Roosters look to build a strong roster for years to come and add to their recent successes.

The 27-year-old is set to return from holidays this week and officially ink his new deal in what will be one of the more lucrative deals in the world of rugby league.

While more money was believed to be on offer elsewhere, Tedesco reportedly never had a second thought on committing to the Tricolours and remaining in Bondi.