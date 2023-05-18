Parramatta Eels star halfback Mitchell Moses has officially extended his contract with the club, ending months of conjecture and speculation.

It has been reported for weeks that Moses would elect to stay with the Eels, and he himself said he had already agreed to terms despite a shaky start to the 2023 season for last year's grand finalists.

The Eels have finally ended speculation over the 28-year-old's future, locking in a three-year extension that will keep him at the Eels until at least the end of 2026. The contract also has a two year option built into it which will see him remain in blue and gold until the end of 2028.

Zero Tackle have contacted the Eels to confirm whether the two-year option is in the club, or Moses' favour.

Moses, who has played more than 200 NRL games to go with his single appearance for New South Wales in 2021, and another eight Tests for Lebanon, has been one of the top players in the game in recent years and said he was excited to have re-signed with the Eels.

“We have a great bunch of boys at Parramatta and I love working with Brad and our coaching staff. I've been an Eels supporter since I was a kid, so this feels special," Moses said in a club statement.

The club's general manager of football Mark O'Neill labelled Moses an elite player.

“Mitch Moses is one of the elite players in the NRL and is integral to our team's success. He has worked hard on his game and is in career-best form. As good as his recent performances have been, Mitch has his best football ahead of him and we're all excited to see the continued evolution of his game and the team's performances over the next few years," he said.

“He has a beautiful young family including wonderful support from his partner Bri, and we are very happy to have them all continue to be part of the extended Eels family.”

The deal will see Moses play at least another three seasons on top of the ongoing one and, without finals and if he stays fit, he could will go well past 200 games with the Eels and be approaching 300 games in total.