Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler and his support staff are reportedly set to face a number of changes over the off-season.

Hasler has overseen a horror season for the men from the Northern Beaches.

After making the preliminary finals on the back of some incredible Tom Trbojevic form in 2021, Manly have fallen away down the table without the aforementioned fullback this year, who has spent a majority of the campaign injured.

With a misfiring forward pack, poor defence and a seven-match losing streak to end the season after the pride jersey debacle, the Sea Eagles have fallen out of the top eight and will be expected to add plenty in 2023 to their lacklustre season.

According to News Corp, that change could well be sparked by a number of off-season changes.

It's understood that Des Hasler will meet with the club brass this coming week to discuss the changes, with his support staff set to see a number of faces depart.

Hasler can either accept the changes, or have coached his last game for the club that he has spent over 300 games in charge of, having also played 256 games for during his playing career.

The report suggests both assistant coaches Michael Monaghan and Chad Randall, as well as other support staff Noel Cleal and Don Singe could be in the firing line.

Club boss Tony Mestrov told the publication that change had to happen.

“Because of the team performance, we have to be open to change,” Mestrov said.

“If I came in and we were finishing sixth, I don’t think there would be the leverage to make change. But everything has been fast-tracked because of the performances.

“The owners want what I want – to have a successful football club, be financially better off and deliver what the fans and board want, which is a successful football team.

“The dynamics are not working at the moment and that means decisions have to be made. I wouldn’t call it a review. There won’t be a review. There will be discussions about how we can improve."

Hasler himself is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season and could well be set for an exit from the club without a form turnaround in the new year.