The Catalans Dragons raid on the NRL has continued, with Bayley Sironen becoming the latest player to make the switch to the French club.

Sironen was among the confirmed departures from the New Zealand Warriors at the end of the 2023 season, and while it was believed a number of NRL clubs were interested in his services, he has instead elected to depart to the south of France.

Sironen joins other recent acquisitions for the Dragons in Tariq Sims and Jayden Nikorima, with the club attempting to fill their quota spots for 2024 after a departure list was led by Mitchell Pearce, who has elected to hang up the boots at the end of 2023.

Sironen joins the Dragons on a two-year deal until at least the end of 2025 and said he was excited to be joining 'such a competitive club.'

“I am very excited to be coming to such a competitive club, I was really impressed with what Steve had to say and the way he spoke when meeting the coach and I have heard such good things from people who have represented the club in the past," Sironen said.

"I'm looking forward to hopefully bringing more success to the Dragons and can't wait to move over and get to work."

Sironen, who has racked up 80 NRL appearances, will likely be in the mix for a starting spot at the Dragons in 2024, with the 27-year-old a valuable addition to the club.

Coach Steve McNamara said Sironen is a player others love to play alongside.

"Bayley is a young ambitious player with lots of NRL experience who will be a great addition to our squad. He is a player that players love to play alongside and coaches love to coach. He will primarily come as a 2nd row but his versatility will also give us many options," he said.

Catalans are currently in the mix for the 2023 premiership and will play a semi-final this coming weekend against the all-conquering St Helens side. The winner of that will play either Wigan or Hull KR in the following weekend's premiership decider.