English hooker and currently injured Canberra Raider Josh Hodgson has revealed that he would one day like to return to the green machine in a coaching capacity.

Hodgson has signed a two-year deal to continue his playing career with the Parramatta Eels from the start of the 2023 season, with the second year of that contract a mutual option.

While it's likely to be the final contract of Hodgson's career, he still has plenty to prove as he returns from missing almost the entire 2022 season with an ACL injury, and steps into the shoes vacated at the blue and gold by Reed Mahoney, who will join the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2023.

Hodgson, who part of the Raiders' 2019 premiership outfit, has been one of the most consistent dummy halves in the NRL during his time in the competition, having spent eight seasons with the green machine.

But speaking to The Canberra Times, he revealed he still has a desire to win a premiership with the Raiders, even if that is in a coaching capacity after his playing retirement, likely to be at the end of the 2024 season.

"I never got to win a comp for the club and for the city, and I'd love to come back and do that as a coach one day if I managed to get the opportunity," he told The Canberra Times.

"I'd never rule out coming back to Canberra. It might be a bit funny for me coaching people who I played with for a long time and that I've got close relationships with, so it's probably not something I'd want to do straight away.

"Maybe three or four years down the track."

Hodgson has played 138 games for the Raiders since joining the club and would have been part of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup squad for England played on home soil if he was fit.