One of eight players farewelled by the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of the 2024 NRL season, utility back Leon Te Hau has signed with a new team for next year.

After being offered to several teams in the Super League, Te Hau has decided to join the Brisbane Tigers - a feeder team of the Melbourne Storm - in the QLD Cup competition for the 2025 season.

His arrival sees him join Jodeci Baker-Tiraha (North Queensland Cowboys), Mitchell Spencer (Canberra Raiders) and Setu Tu (New Zealand Warriors) as their new signings.

An U18s QLD representative, the 21-year-old can play various positions in the back line, including fullback and wing. However, he has yet to fully reach his potential, playing mainly in reserve grade and lower junior competitions.

Failing to make his NRL debut, he was a regular feature of the Rabbitohs side in the NSW Cup competition during their 2024 campaign.

Appearing in 14 matches, he managed five tries, two try assists, 33 tackle busts, seven line breaks and averaged 101 running metres per match.

He came close to being called up to the first-grade team due to multiple injuries in the Rabbitohs roster but was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at training.