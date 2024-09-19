The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed six new departures to join two previously confirmed ones as new coach Wayne Bennett looks to shake up his underperforming squad.

Bennett will take over the Rabbitohs for a second stint in charge in 2025, and has wasted no time adding to the departures of Damien Cook (St George Illawarra Dragons) and Thomas Burgess (English Super League) which were announced earlier this year.

In addition, utility Michael Chee-Kam, who has been linked with other NRL clubs, half Dean Hawkins who is in the same boat and will leave the club, while half Dion Teaupa, and outside backs Richie Kennar, Izaac Thompson and Leon Te Hau have also all been confirmed as off-season departures.

It's unclear if Teaupa, Kennar, Thompson or Te Hau are likely to gain opportunities elsewhere.

“As a Club we would like to thank Michael, Richie, Dean, Dion, Izaac and Leon for their service to South Sydney. Some of these players will have opportunities at other NRL clubs and we wish them and their families the very best of luck in the future. They will always be regarded as proud Rabbitohs," the club's head of football Mark Ellison said in a statement confirming the departures.

Chee-Kam is the most experienced of the six, having played 132 NRL games, with 38 of those coming for the Maroubra-based outfit since he joined the club in 2022.

Kennar has played 50 NRL games, with 27 of those coming for the Rabbitohs across two stints, while Hawkins has managed 14 NRL games as a backup half since his debut in 2021.

Thompson has played 13 games since debuting in 2022, while Teaupa played his first NRL game this year and has made four appearances, with his departure potentially the most surprising of the group.

Te Hau, a talented and highly-rated youngster is the only player in the six who has not played at NRL level.

Ben Lovett, Taane Milne, Shaquai Mitchell and Isaiah Tass remain off-contract heading into 2025 with unclear futures.

The Rabbitohs have already added a number of fresh faces for 2025, with Euan Aitken, Lewis Dodd and Josh Schuster headlining the list.