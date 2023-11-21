The Wests Tigers have confirmed their train-and-trial players for the 2024 season, with a recently departed Bulldogs back among the players.

The club has confirmed that Joshua Finau, Declan Casey, Reuben Porter, Samuel Loizou, and Nick Lui-Toso have all been awarded train-and-trial contracts and have commenced pre-season training with the NRL squad.

The son of former Dragons and North Sydney Bears player Stephen Casey, Declan made his NRL debut for the Canterbury Bulldogs in Round 16 in 2022 against the Cronulla Sharks.

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old was taken from the field with a concussion after being knocked to the ground.

He would go on to play six games for the Bulldogs, scoring two tries in the process, and was a member of the club's NSW Cup team in their 2022 Grand Final loss to the Penrith Panthers.

Aged 21, Joshua Finau joins the club after a stint with the Cronulla Sharks and is an impressive up-and-coming front-rower. Another player to join is Reuben Porter, who is a Cook Islands international and can play in either the second row or centres.

Porter is recently coming off a NSW Cup Grand Final loss with the North Sydney Bears to the South Sydney Rabbitohs last season and previously played for the Mount Pritchard Mounties and Wyong Roos after coming up through the Sydney Roosters youth system.

Samuel Loizou and Nick Lui-Toso have also joined the club. The former is an ex-Parramatta Eels winger (featuring in one NRL game) and Australian Schoolboy, while the latter enters the Wests Tigers from the Dragons and is an ex-QLD Cup Prop of the Year.