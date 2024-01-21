South Sydney head coach Jason Demetriou has shot down speculation that Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell will be lining up anywhere other than fullback in 2024.

Despite operating with a star-studded side last season, Souths failed to fire along the straight, winning just three of nine contests following their opening bye, eventually missing the eight entirely.

Mitchell has also worn some scorn for Souths' inability to take part in the September action, with the Origin and international representative once again rubbed out for ill-disciple at a crucial stage of this season, this time for elbowing Newcastle's Tyson Frizell.

Attacking the player market and signing former Raiders gun Jack Wighton has seen not only seen expectations rise in and around the Burrow but whispers begin surrounding Mitchell's viability in the No.1 jersey.

Yet, as Mitchell's pre-season campaign ramped up in earnest at Redfern, Demetriou got on the front foot, backing Mitchell to remain his man at the back.

“I've had those conversations with him and it's about getting him ready for a full season at fullback, which he hasn't had yet," the head coach was quoted by The Daily Telegraph.

“He hasn't trained before early or mid-January since he came to the club and to have him doing the workload he's doing at the moment, that is going to set him up for a really good season.

“People get jobs in the press and I respect that's (their) opinion. But when you see Latrell day in, day out and see what he brings to the team, people forget our season started going pear-shaped when he got injured.”

Demetriou, Mitchell, Wighton and the rest of Souths' squad will commence their rebound season when they travel to Las Vegas to face Manly on Sunday, March 3.