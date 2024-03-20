After axing halfback Lachlan Ilias to the NSW Cup, Jason Demetriou is set to drop another selection bombshell for the club's clash against rivals Sydney Roosters.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Demetriou is set to relegate hooker Damien Cook to the interchange bench, with that starting dummy-half spot going to Siliva Havili.

This comes after the South Sydney Rabbitohs have won four of their past 15 matches and are facing the very probable possibility that they will begin the season 0-3 and be at the bottom of the table.

A representative hooker for New South Wales, Cook has played over 180 matches for the Rabbitohs and hasn't found himself starting the game on the interchange bench since Round 20, 2017 - a fixture against the Cronulla Sharks when Robbie Farah was the club's primary rake.

The selection bombshell may also provide a hint to Cook's future as Peter Mamouzelos is coming through the ranks and is seen as the club's long-term hooker after signing a deal until the end of the 2027 season.

In his previous two outings this season, Cook has managed 81 tackles, 49 running metres per game, 200 passes, one try assist and one line-break assist.