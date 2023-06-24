Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has reportedly rejected an NRL poaching bid and is set to sign a new deal with the club, pledging his loyalty.

As reported by News Corp, Demetriou is set to sign a three-year contract extension worth $2.5 million, which will keep him there until the end of the 2026 season.

The decision comes after he rejected an NRL poaching bid, however, News Corp didn't confirm what club offered up the deal.

Known as Wayne Bennett's successor at the Rabbitohs, he proved himself last season, leading the club to the Qualifying Final - one win away from the Grand Final.

Souths had already activated an option to keep him at the club for next season but went back to the negotiating table to offer him a well-earned new deal.

Set to ink the deal - $750,000 a season - within the coming fortnight, Rabbitohs Chief Executive Blake Solly confirmed he is going nowhere.

“We've been talking to Jason about an extension and hopefully we can get it locked away in the next few weeks,” Solly told News Corp.

“He has been extremely impressive throughout his time at the club, first as an assistant, then as head coach.

“Jason has an outstanding football brain, he is a great leader and committed family man.

“He served a long apprenticeship that took him from Keighley in England to Brisbane via Cairns (coaching the Northern Pride in the Queensland Cup).

“Hopefully he and his family have settled now at the Rabbitohs and Jason can call our club home for many years to come.”

The Rabbitohs will take on the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday, having won 25 of their past 42 games under Demetriou. A win will cement their spot in the top four and legitimise their claim as one of the best teams in the NRL