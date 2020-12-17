English Super League club Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed the signing of delisted Parramatta utility Brad Takairangi to a two-year deal.

Takairangi, 31, has played 178 games in the NRL with the Roosters, Titans and Eels across an array of positions.

The New Zealand and Cook Islands international is able to line up as a back-rower, centre or in the halves and will offer plenty of threat with the ball and on defense.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith was delighted to add a player as flexible as Takairangi.

“He’s a very experienced player with a lot of versatility. Brad is able to play in the back-row, centres and stand-off,” Smith told the club website.

“His versatility and experience will be enormous for us and will add to our strength in depth in a number of positions. Should we need him to fill in any of those positions he will be more than comfortable and proficient.

“Brad is fresh off the back of a successful 2020 campaign with Paramatta Eels, where he starred in the semi-finals. He’s played at international level and nearly 200 games in the NRL, so he brings experience in various roles.

“He’s at the stage of his career where he’s in the leadership group, so he will help us further develop the younger players.

“Brad is a big guy and very mobile. He’s 6’4ft and about 107kg so he’s a big man and skilful with it. He’s got a good kicking game with the ability to pass and break the line.

“We’re excited about what he brings to us and creating plenty of competition for places.”

Takairangi is Hull KR’s sixth signing ahead of the new season, with the club hoping to improve on their 11th placed finish from 2020.