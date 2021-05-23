Nicho Hynes has admitted he is “waiting on a few offers” before he makes a call on his future.

Hynes again starred for the Storm in the absence of regular fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, finishing with 182 metres gained, a try assist and two linebreak assists in the Storm’s 34-10 win over the Raiders.

Hynes sits second in the league for try assists and line assists despite making only six starts and his form has drawn the attention of rival clubs.

The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and told Fox League after the game last night that he will await offers from rival clubs before he makes a decision on his future.

“I’m just waiting for a few offers to come onto the table so I can make my decision,” Hynes told Fox League and reported by Andrew Jackson.

However, Hynes admitted he would love to stay at the Storm but he needs assurances that he will start each and every week.

“I just want to do my job for the Storm and I’ve been very vocal in saying that I would love to stay at this club but unfortunately that might not happen because I won’t be able to start each and every week.

“I’m open to anything at the moment but right now I just really want to play some good footy and focus on the Storm.”

Hynes’ starting place is all but assured for at least a month as Ryan Papenhuyzen recovers from a head knock.

Performances like last night will only increase the interest in the youngster who is reported to have attracted serious interest from the Broncos and the Cowboys.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy was asked about Hynes’ future after last night’s game and said he hopes the youngster remains at the Storm in the years to come.

“We’re obviously really, really keen to keep him and hopefully we can but as I said he’s playing some really good footy at the moment but we’d like him to stay,” Bellamy told reporters.