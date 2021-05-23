Nicho Hynes has admitted he is “waiting on a few offers” before he makes a call on his future.
Hynes again starred for the Storm in the absence of regular fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, finishing with 182 metres gained, a try assist and two linebreak assists in the Storm’s 34-10 win over the Raiders.
Hynes sits second in the league for try assists and line assists despite making only six starts and his form has drawn the attention of rival clubs.
.@NichoHynes pre-game with @FOXNRL pic.twitter.com/vLU4hmLMeO
— Melbourne Storm 🏆 (@storm) May 22, 2021
The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and told Fox League after the game last night that he will await offers from rival clubs before he makes a decision on his future.
“I’m just waiting for a few offers to come onto the table so I can make my decision,” Hynes told Fox League and reported by Andrew Jackson.
However, Hynes admitted he would love to stay at the Storm but he needs assurances that he will start each and every week.
“I just want to do my job for the Storm and I’ve been very vocal in saying that I would love to stay at this club but unfortunately that might not happen because I won’t be able to start each and every week.
“I’m open to anything at the moment but right now I just really want to play some good footy and focus on the Storm.”