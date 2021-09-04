The saying 'there's no such thing as a dead-rubber in footy' will ring true this weekend, and potentially more-so come Sunday afternoon's clash between the Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs.

The two sides, one cemented to the cellar of the NRL ladder and the other finishing another season without finals action, will battle it out for minor bragging rights and the two points that come with it.

While it may not be the most desirable viewing for the neutral, the next 80 minutes of NRL action in Redcliffe will shape as a critical affair for Michael Maguire.

The Tigers coach remains to be facing an unclear future at Concord despite being contracted to Wests, with The Daily Telegraph's Brent Read reporting a decision on Maguire's future is set to be made this month.

Maguire, who is in his third season at the helm of the Tigers, is potentially facing his worst finish yet with Wests, while the club has failed to make the top-eight for the 10th straight season.

A loss to Canterbury cold see the Tigers fall as low as 13th, while their best efforts on Sunday can snatch 11th on the ladder.

Either way, it won't be what the Tigers board and their fans would have dreamed of pre-season.

With a review of the football department already underway, Read reports that big decisions are set to be made at Concord, with no man under as much pressure as Maguire.

While the Tigers will enter their Round 25 clash with some stars on the sidelines, there will be little sympathy posed to Maguire and his men should they fail to add to their points tally.

A underwhelming season of recruiting and a large sum of spare salary room remaining has done little to excite onlookers, with personnel change set to be called upon this off-season.

Whether that be Maguire, fans and critics will have to wait and see. However, a final decision isn't too far away.