After four disappointing seasons near the bottom of the ladder, the St George Illawarra Dragons are ready to flip the switch as they look to enter the 2023 season with a bang.

Having not reached the NRL finals since the 2018 season, the Dragons recorded their best finish in a regular season in four years last season coming 10th. However, it is still far from where they hope to be. Coach Anthony Griffin needs a finals spot this upcoming season to keep his job at the Dragons and put critics to bed.

A one-club player, Jack de Belin joined the Dragons one year after their heroic premiership win in 2010. Since then he has seen the highs and lows of the club. Playing 189 games with the side, he is hoping to once again reach the semi-finals as he nears the end of his prime.

"We're building towards something special," De Belin told the media during a rare rugby union crossover scrimmage session against the NSW Waratahs.

"I think just going away from the break and all the boys just getting away from footy, then coming back with one goal in mind that's success and excellence. I think we've all got a real clear focus at the moment and we're all very united."

After a two-year absence from the game, De Belin came back firing in 2022. He showed glimpses of his younger years when he represented the New South Wales Blues. The forward played all 24 games last season being utilised in a variety of positions.

Entering the 2023 season, de Belin is hoping he can play more of a role in the lock position. But, this doesn't mean he is unhappy playing any role Griffin will have for him.

"I think lock's my best position but at the end of the day, I'm always going to do what's best for the team."

If us playing (in) the centres, I'll be happy to be playing out in the centres or if playing hooker, I'll do whatever's needed."

During the press conference, De Belin was asked who he thought is destined for a breakout year. Without hesitation, he immediately stated it would be front-rower Josh Kerr.

"Keep your eyes on Josh Kerr, even though he is not a new player, he's been absolutely killing the pre-season so far and he's got so much potential. If he's used correctly he could be devastating."

Kerr has been around the Dragons set-up since 2019 playing 53 games but has yet to make a really destructive impact for the club. Having lost a lot of forwards this off-season including George Burgess and Jackson Ford, Kerr will be given the opportunity to cement his spot in the team.

Contracted until the end of next year, the prop will need to showcase his talents if he has any hopes of being re-signed. His defence could play a major role in the team. The Dragons led the league for most missed tackles in 2022, which is a statistic no team wants to have.

"I think our defence definitely needs to improve and so far it's tracking in the right direction," he said.

Unfortunately, the Dragons have lost a vast amount of experience and star power during the off-season, especially within the forwards. In total, they have lost eight forwards with none of their departures being backs. These losses include; George Burgess, Tariq Sims, Josh McGuire, Andrew McCullough, and Jackson Ford.

In their place, the Dragons have signed four players headed by former Wests Tigers hooker Jacob Liddle.

"I can't speak high enough of all the new boys and the young guys that come in," De Belin said about the new arrivals.

"It's really given us old dogs a fresh respective of things and they've really been pushing us in the right direction."