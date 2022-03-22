Newcastle Knights representative prop David Klemmer could miss up to six weeks as he recovers from a knee injury.

The star enforcer, who was excellent in a Round 1 win over the Sydney Roosters in the absence of Daniel Saifiti, was a late withdrawal from Sunday's thrashing of the Wests Tigers.

He and Kalyn Ponga both missing the game didn't impact the Knights at all as they held the Tigers for 75 minutes, but Klemmer was forced into knee surgery following the contest which will leave him out for anywhere between three and six weeks, according to The Newcastle Herald.

While the extent - or timing - of the damage Klemmer did to his knee was unknown at the time, the injury has now been confirmed with Klemmer likely to miss at least games against defending premiers the Penrith Panthers, the Cronulla Sharks and Manly Sea Eagles in the next three weeks, before Newcastle play the St George Illawarra Dragons, Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm over the following three weeks in what is an extremely difficult stretch ahead for the club.

The Knights have started the season with a two and zero record, thrashing the Roosters and Tigers, and now will offset the loss of Klemmer by welcoming back Daniel Saifiti this weekend, while Jacob Saifiti will also remain in the front row as Mitch Barnett shifts back to the edge to cover the loss of Lachlan Fitzgibbon.

Daniel Saifiti has been out with a foot injury he suffered in the Knights' opening trial against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Knights will play the Panthers in Bathurst on Saturday afternoon at 3pm (AEDT).