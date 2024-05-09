One of the best forwards in the NRL, David Fifita, has decided to leave the Gold Coast Titans, and it appears he has made the call to join the Sydney Roosters.

The call to leave the Titans was set to see the Penrith Panthers and Roosters battle it out for his services, but according to The Sydney Morning Herald, he has agreed to link up with Trent Robinson's side.

It means Fifita has wound up wasting no time in knocking back the three-time premiers to instead call Bondi home, with the deal believed to be worth approximately $3.3 million over the next four years.

It's understood both Ivan and Nathan Cleary had spoken to Fifita in the last 24 hours to get the club's deal over the line, but failed in their attempt.

Fifita, who at his best is one of the game's undisputed best second-rowers, also knocked back interest from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed that Fifita has opted not to trigger his player option with the club on Thursday afternoon.

Journalist Michael Chammas said on the Footy Talk - Rugby League Podcast, that the Panthers have offered him a three-year contract around $850,000 per season, while the Roosters offer is around $800,000 a season over four years.

It is understood that Fifita had until 20:00 AEST on Thursday evening to accept an option with the Gold Coast Titans that would see him remain there for an extra two seasons.

Having met with Trent Robinson and Ivan Cleary over the past week, it is understood that the second-rower has told those close to him that he wants to win a premiership.