David Fifita has committed himself to the Gold Coast Titans, signing a new contract that will see him stay with the club until the end of 2026.

The three-year extension comes after reports he was eager to return to the Brisbane Broncos. Currently earning a reported $1.25 million per season at the Titans, it is unknown how much his new deal will be worth.

One of the most sought-after players in recent memory, Fifita received interest from multiple NRL clubs for his services. However, despite offers from the Canberra Raiders (reported $900,000 per season) and the Brisbane Broncos, he has remained loyal.

Originally off-contract at the end of the season, his new deal will see him stay until the end of 2026. He joins captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Beau Fermor and AJ Brimson, who all have contracts through to the end of the 2026 season.

"Super excited to announce that I'm going to be a Titan for another couple of years," Fifita said via his Instagram.

"Thankful for the club for backing me and giving me the opportunity to stay and do what I love here at the Gold Coast Titans."

The explosive back-rower is currently in his third year in the Titans jersey. Aiming to re-claim his spot back in the Queensland State of Origin side, he is eyeing to bring Gold Coast their first premiership.

Entering the NRL in 2018 with the Broncos he was regarded as the best young schoolboy forward by Andrew Voss in his 20 years of calling rugby league.

Since then he has continuously shown why he is one of the best young players having represented the Indigenous All Stars, Queensland, and Tonga.

"To have David commit to the Titans shows he believes in what we are building and it gives us great confidence as a club," coach Justin Holbrook said in a club statement.

"As coach, I've seen David's commitment first hand and that started weeks ago preparing for this season, working hard to be fit to perform at his best."

"We have a core group of young guys committed to making our community proud here on the Coast and David is a big part of that."

"I'm excited David's decided he wants to be a Titan long-term and I'm excited to work with him as we all look to bring success to our region over the next few years."

Educated at the well-renowned Keebra Park High, he attended alongside future NRL players Payne Haas, Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Tanah Boyd. The latter becoming a crucial piece to Fifita's contract decision.

In the past, Fifita has stated that his relationship with Boyd will affect his decision. Best friends since Keebra Park, the two have built a solid relationship on and off the field.

Speaking to AAP in February, Fifita spoke about his relationship with Boyd.

"We have got a good connection," Fifita said.

"He's one of my best mates. Having him there is really good. We are Keebra Park boys and came through a good system there."