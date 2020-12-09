Montanna Geyer, daughter of NRL legend Mark Geyer, has been awarded $125,000 after being wrongly by an NRL meme page stating she was involved in an explicit video including Tyrone May, per Fox Sports.

Ms Geyer said she was left “completely broken” by the accusations made by Fouad Ghosn, the alleged admin and publisher of social media page NRL Memes.

Ghosn had claimed Ms Geyer was the “bird in the Tyrone May video” in May last year, with Ms Geyer claiming she had been defamed in six ways and was seeking aggravated damages.

Following on from a week-long trial last month, Judge Judith Gibson awarded the payout in damages to Ms Geyer, with the sum potentially increasing next week under a costs hearing.

The jury agreed that Ms Geyer had been defamed in all six ways.

“The matter complained of is not simply false, or an error, but a figment of the defendant’s imagination, created without any research or inquiry of any kind,” Ms Gibson wrote.

Ghosn, 24, denied any link to the social media pages, stating he may have framed as he had never used social media in the past.