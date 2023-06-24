Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans has floated the idea of retiring from representative football after winning back-to-back Origin series.

The Manly halfback has been instrumental in the Maroons jersey ever since debuting in 2013 but has seemingly aged like fine win in the outfit.

In Game 2 on Wednesday, he provided the first try assist of the night with a pinpoint kick and would go on to deliver a herculean try-saving effort chasing down Stephen Crichton near the end of the first half.

Games away from registering 300 NRL first-grade games, Cherry-Evans floated the idea of retirement after the victory.

“As I get older the thought of retirement definitely starts to float through your head, but then I go in to camp and I get around the boys and I play,” Cherry-Evans said.

“I just love it so much, I just don't know if I can let it go just yet. But I don't want to hang on too long.”

Despite being awarded his Maroons debut in 2013, he was axed from the side in 2015, only to be recalled for Game 3 in 2018.

Since then, he hasn't missed a game and has been one of the most influential players in the team.

“There's always a lot to think about when you get a bit older but for as long as I am the right man for the job, I'll keep playing for Queensland,” Cherry-Evans said.

“When the time comes and I need to step aside, I'll be extremely proud of what I've been able to achieve in this side.

“I'm a very proud Queenslander, a very proud captain of Queensland.”