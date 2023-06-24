SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 08: Daly Cherry-Evans of the Maroons celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during game one of the 2022 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at Accor Stadium on June 08, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans has floated the idea of retiring from representative football after winning back-to-back Origin series.

The Manly halfback has been instrumental in the Maroons jersey ever since debuting in 2013 but has seemingly aged like fine win in the outfit.

In Game 2 on Wednesday, he provided the first try assist of the night with a pinpoint kick and would go on to deliver a herculean try-saving effort chasing down Stephen Crichton near the end of the first half.

Games away from registering 300 NRL first-grade games, Cherry-Evans floated the idea of retirement after the victory.

“As I get older the thought of retirement definitely starts to float through your head, but then I go in to camp and I get around the boys and I play,” Cherry-Evans said.

“I just love it so much, I just don't know if I can let it go just yet. But I don't want to hang on too long.”

Despite being awarded his Maroons debut in 2013, he was axed from the side in 2015, only to be recalled for Game 3 in 2018.

Since then, he hasn't missed a game and has been one of the most influential players in the team.

“There's always a lot to think about when you get a bit older but for as long as I am the right man for the job, I'll keep playing for Queensland,” Cherry-Evans said.

“When the time comes and I need to step aside, I'll be extremely proud of what I've been able to achieve in this side.

“I'm a very proud Queenslander, a very proud captain of Queensland.”