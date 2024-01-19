2010 Dally M Medal recipient Todd Carney has decided to return to rugby league for this season despite last playing in the NRL in 2014.

A utility playmaker in the NRL between 2004 and 2014, Carney is set to suit up for his sixth season for Byron Bay on New South Wales's north coast, per World Wide of Sports.

The decision to return comes after Carney has announced several retirements from the game in recent years and will work as a captain-coach to give his experience back to the younger players who are hoping to excel in the sport.

"I still enjoy training and playing and it's great to be able to pass on my experience to guys on the way up," Carney told WWOS.

A two-time Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year, and 2010 NRL Grand Finalist, Carney's career spanned 222 rugby league games (166 NRL games) and four representative showings - one for Australia and three for NSW Blues - before coming to a close at the end of the 2018 season.

During these years, the often controversial star appeared for the Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks, Catalan Dragons, Salford Red Devils and Hull Kingston Rovers.