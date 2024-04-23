Veteran middle forward Dale Finucane has officially from the NRL, effective immediately.

A press conference was called on Tuesday morning for midday in the Shire on the same day, and Finucane confirmed he would cal time on his career.

It's understood the retirement is on medical advice after the former New South Wales Blues State of Origin player received repeated head knocks.

Finucane had a year to run on his deal with the Cronulla Sharks, but will now not see out the final 18 months of his time in the Shire.

"Dale is a revered leader and will always hold a special place in our history as Shark #549. His passion and dedication are the stuff of legend," CEO Dino Mezzatesta said in a club statement.

"Whilst no longer playing, he won't be lost to the Sharks. Dale will take up a role working with the club in various capacities.

"It's a premature end to a stellar playing career, but we congratulate Dale on his plethora of achievements and wish him, his wife Maddie and children Freddy and Tommy all the very best in their next chapter."

It brings to an end the 32-year-old's 13-year NRL career, which has seen him play 251 games across his time with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Melbourne Storm and Cronulla Sharks. He also played five games for the Blues between 2019 and 2021.

Heading to the Storm as a solid player, Craig Bellamy turned him into one of the best middle forwards in the game, with Finucane finishing his career having won two premierships from six grand finals.

He played 152 games during his time with the Storm between 2015 and 2021, helping the club to win 115 of those at 76 per cent. Finucane has often been talked about as one of the game's most professional players, a line that Craig Fitzgibbon has maintained since he arrived at Cronulla in 2022.

Finucane, who signed a four-year deal originally with the Sharks, has managed only 33 games during his time with the Shire-based club and has not played since Round 3, nursing a fractured eye socket.

He was due to return this weekend, but medical advice has instead brought his career to a close.