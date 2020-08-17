The source of the vile rumours linked to Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold are set to be revealed, with Seibold’s lawyer expecting a report in the next 24 hours, per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Seibold’s representative in Dave Garratt revealed that a report from European cybercrime experts will indulge information and unmask the source of the rumours.

“It’s quite unexpected. It’s not just random trolls,” Garratt said.

“The (cybercrime experts) wouldn’t even know who the Brisbane Broncos are. They’re just following this stuff online but it’s quite amazing what they can do.”

Seibold will decide whether to take legal action or not once the results are known, potentially opting for defamation.

“They’re just letting things run at the moment,” Garratt said.

“There is a lot of activity online at the moment so the guys are watching that. They’re watching people and by this afternoon or early tomorrow we will have a road map as to where we go from here.”

While the report is set to give Seibold the answers he’s chasing, it’s unlikely everyone involved will be prosecuted.

“It’s more about who made up these lies and where it went from there,” he said.

“Average Joe sitting in his basement, police aren’t going to be knocking on his door. But where it started – that’s the important stuff for us.”

Seibold personally paid for the service of Garratt and has recently spent time in a COVID-19 hold after leaving his club’s bubble for personal matters.