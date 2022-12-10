Warriors back-rower Josh Curran will fight multiple charges in court regarding an alleged assault at a Port Macquarie nightclub on the night of the 2022 NRL Grand Final.

The case came before Port Macquarie local court this week, but the Warriors star was not required to attend.

His lawyer appeared by video link to confirm that Curran would plead not guilty to charges including reckless grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and larceny, per the Daily Telegraph.

The charges are related to an alleged violent assault and the theft of a phone from a 16-year-old boy at a nightclub on William St after an investigation by Mid-North Coast Police.

The victim was allegedly left with facial and dental injuries after the incident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning.

Curran was subsequently arrested after attending Manly police station over two weeks later.

The 23-year-old made his NRL debut for the Roosters in 2019, playing one game for the Tri-colours before moving to the Warriors in the same year.

He's since become a mainstay in the NRL side, making 32 appearances over the past two seasons for the New Zealand club.

The Warriors have refused to comment on the matter until all legal procedures are concluded.

Curran's bail has been extended, and the case has been adjourned until February 1, 2023. He is not subject to the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy.