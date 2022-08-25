Cronulla has ramped up their efforts to retain star back Ronaldo Mulitalo following the 22-year-old's sterling season in the Shire.

Across the course of his 20 outings in black, white and blue in 2022, the Auckland-born speedster has crossed the chalk on 13 occasions, also dotting down during the Kiwis' Pacific Test win over Tonga in June.

Since making his first-grade debut in 2019, Mulitalo has gone from strength to strength, jumping on the Sharks' 30-man roster and never looking back.

With the winger's status as one of the competition's greatest edge threats, powerbrokers in the Shire have reportedly moved quickly to keep the Kiwi at Shark Park.

According to reports from Dave Riccio of The Daily Telegraph, Cronulla has tabled Mulitalo a two-year contract extension with its expiration date coming at the cessation of the 2025 NRL season.

"Down at Cronulla guys, we know they’ve got this situation where their entire back five are off-contract (from the end of next season),” Riccio told SEN 1170.

“Well, they’ve already moved on one of them and it’s Ronaldo Mulitalo.

“He’s a key signing for the Sharks and he’s pushed his future out for another two years at the Sharks until the end of 2025.

“So, that’s an important signing and starts that process of the Sharks trying to retain all of those back five players.”

Currently sitting on the table's third rung and with a home final in the Shire in their pocket, Cronulla's form this season could have an Achilles heel, with rivals likely to swoop on the club's uncontracted ilk of stars.

At the present, Will Kennedy, Sione Katoa, Jesse Ramien and Siosifa Talakai are all without deals for the 2023 season.

Cronulla is faced with a superb chance to bolster their place near the competition's summit when they face off against the Bulldogs on Saturday evening.

Kickoff at PointsBet Stadium is scheduled for 5:30pm (AEST).