The Cronulla Sharks are entering Saturday's final with confidence following their victory last weekend, aiming to upset the reigning three-time premiers, the Penrith Panthers.

Set to be played at Sydney's Accor Stadium, kick-off is set for 7:50pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 28 for the NRL's second preliminary final.

This is Zero Tackle's guide to live streaming the match online, or watching it on TV.

How to watch Cronulla Sharks vs Penrith Panthers, NRL preliminary final on TV

The second preliminary final will be broadcast on both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

Channel 9s coverage will kick-off at 7pm (AEST), while Fox Sports' coverage will commence at 6:30pm (AEST).

To watch the coverage on Channel 9 - which is free to air - you'll need to tune into Channel 90 in high definition or 91 in standard definition. Channel 9 is available at Channel 100 through a Foxtel service. In some states, the game may be broadcast on a secondary channel and we suggest you check your local guides.

Fox Sports, on the other hand, will broadcast the game on Channel 502, with a Foxtel subscription complete with the sports package needed.

How to live stream Cronulla Sharks vs Penrith Panthers online

To live stream the game online, you'll be able to use either Channel 9 or Fox Sports coverage.

Fox Sports will have online coverage through Kayo Sports which you must have a subscription for, while Channel 9 will have a live stream available through 9Now, which is free to use once registered with a valid email address.

Key game information: Cronulla Sharks vs Penrith Panthers, NRL preliminary final

Kick-off: 7:50pm (AEST), Saturday September 28

Venue: Accor Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, Channel 9 and Fox League

Online: Live, 9Now and Kayo Sports

Betting: Sharks $4.15, Panthers $1.23

Teams

Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Liam Henry 17. Matt Eisenhuth 18. Casey McLean 19. Trent Toelau

Cronulla Sharks:

1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes

Interchange: 14. Siosifa Talakai 15. Jack Williams 16. Royce Hunt 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Daniel Atkinson 19. Braden Hamlin-Uele