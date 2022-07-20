The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the re-signing of outside back Kayal Iro on a two-year deal, tying him through to the end of the 2024 NRL season.

Iro is yet to make his NRL debut with the Sharks, however the 22 year-old has been promoted to the club's Top 30 for the remainder of this year, as well as the next two seasons.

As strong as he is quick, Iro looked at home playing his maiden test for the Cook Islands last month, and following the season-ending injury to Sione Katoa, he could make the leap to NRL football sooner rather than later.

Having scored 11 tries in 16 games for the Newtown Jets so far this season, Iro's focus is to make the step up under head coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

“I’m very happy and stoked to be here for the next couple of years. I’m pleased to get it done so now I can focus on my next job and to hopefully get a run under Fitzy" Iro told the Cronulla media team.

While his father Kevin played for the Kiwis, Kayal says pulling on the Cook Islands jersey was a special moment for his family.

“I’m a proud Cook Islander, it was a real emotional week. My father and my brother came over, it was the first time I’d seen them in two years. I grew up in the Cook Islands, Rarotonga. My dad was a big name, so hopefully I can follow in his footsteps and make him proud.”

Iro completes a stunning few months of retention news from the Sharks, having already announced the re-signings of Matt Moylan, Tom Hazelton, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Jesse Colquhoun and Jack Williams this season.